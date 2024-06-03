90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda admitted to having major concerns about her marriage to Gino Palazzolo, and even compared herself to a teenager in their relationship.

One week after Jasmine, 37, accused Gino, 54, of controlling her in their marriage, the couple continued to face the same issues during the Sunday, June 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? While attending his family reunion, Gino asked Jasmine to be on her best behavior while catching up with his relatives.

“I’m not going to sit here in front of your family because you asked me to and tell them everything is going well, because that’s not the reality,” she fired back.

Gino later explained to his family that Jasmine “thinks I’m controlling her,” and insisted “that’s not true.” However, Jasmine said that Gino made her feel like she “was a teenager” and claimed she had to “ask for permission” to do things, which made her feel “so codependent” on her husband.

The Michigan native made it clear that he didn’t see things the same way as Jasmine, adding that he has done “a lot” for her. “I’m sick and tired of her getting angry and saying hurtful things to me,” Gino continued. “That’s wearing me out to the point where I have a hard time being intimate with you because [of] all the hurtful things you say to me.”

Their drama continued when Jasmine said she didn’t like that Gino was telling his family about all of their problems, including their intimacy issues. “I know that I started this conversation about certain problems we’re having as a couple, but going from there to talk about our sexual issues?” the Panama native said in a confessional. “Shut the f–k up.”

“Gino has a lot of deep sexual issues, but I will humiliate and hurt him deeply if I tell them the truth,” Jasmine added.

The couple made their reality TV debut in December 2021 during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Jasmine and Gino got married during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé after her visa was approved, though they have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship. Not only have they dealt with trust issues, but they have also been open about being on different pages when it comes to having children.

They got into a heated fight during the May 26 episode after Gino didn’t pay the registration fee for Jasmine to enter a beauty pageant. While Gino argued it was a lot of money, Jasmine quickly accused Gino of having too much control over her.

TLC

“It is very frustrating because I completely depend on him for everything,” the reality star complained. “I cannot go anywhere without him because he’s the one who drives me. I rely on him financially. He hasn’t provided me, like, any credit card for basic stuff, so I cannot even buy tampons by myself.”