90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 12 Recap

The drama is only getting started! During episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, the couples faced major obstacles in their relationships, ranging from reappearing exes to a bumpy visa interview.

90 Day Fiance’s John and Thaís Come Together Over Patrick’s Dad

Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus’ arrival in Brazil clearly did not please Thaís Ramone. John’s first night in the South American country didn’t go without its issues as he ate Thaís’ birthday cake and left a huge mess.

After the mishap, the trio visited Patrick’s father Jose’s ranch as a possible spot for Thaís and Patrick’s daughter Aleesi’s birthday party. John purposely accompanied the couple as he wanted to keep an eye on Patrick’s father since he felt the patriarch asked too much money of his son.

“The last time I seen Jose, we didn’t have the best of [a] relationship,” John said in a confessional. “It’s like a, ‘Hello good to see you’ and then within 10 minutes, it’s like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I got to fix this.’”

Upon their arrival, Jose immediately tried to get money out of Patrick and began putting him to work. Jose felt he wasn’t asking for too much, with Patrick also defending his father saying, “There’s nothing wrong with helping out family.”

The visit quickly escalated as John slammed Jose, telling him, “I don’t know why you expect so much from him, when you weren’t even there for him.” While Patrick and Thaís are known to bump heads, he admitted he was on her side when it came to Patrick’s dad.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Argue Over a Visa Interview

The visa journey for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi only continued. The Georgia native got angry with her husband for changing the location of his upcoming interview and discussed the issue with her daughter Skyla over the phone.

“I’m thinking he’s denied but really, they’re investigating the K1 denial,” she explained. “He said it’s going to take two weeks to get the answer, right when I said I can’t stay two weeks, he told me to go home and he’ll stay there.”

Skyla called Michael’s actions “shady” and felt he didn’t want to leave with Angela.

Getty Images

“It’s always something,” Skyla told her mother. “I think he’s been a scammer all this time. To be honest, mama, if he’s using you to come over here without you, you really need to figure out what’s going on.”

After the phone call, Michael returned to Angela’s hotel to discuss the situation. He said they should have an answer on the visa in two weeks but Angela felt Michael was still lying to her.

“If Michael leaves her with one shred of doubt that he’s been scamming me this whole time, it’s over,” she told cameras.

90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Continues to Question Her Relationship With Rob

Rob Warne’s friend Tor’I came to visit during episode 12. During the conversation, Tor’I put the idea in Rob’s head that Sophie Sierra was possibly cheating on him and wondered if she was only in the relationship for the green card.

Sophie, still living with her friend Kay, spoke with her mom, Claire Chesire, about her relationship with Rob. “Do you truly believe he can be that guy you fell in love with?” her mother questioned her.

“I don’t know,” she responded. In a private confessional, the U.K. native added, “Like, I feel in love with this certain type of person, and it feels like he’s turned into someone completely different.”

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Argue In Front of His Family

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda aren’t in a good place in their relationship when they attend the Michigan native’s family reunion. The couple unveiled their marital issues in front of Gino’s family, with Jasmine claiming Gino used finances to “control” her.

“Back in Panama, I used to be like a super independent person. For me it is also, to be so codependent of him, I feel like when I was a teenager,” Jasmine told Gino’s family. “And whatever I wanted to do, I have to ask him, ask permission, to beg.”

In turn, Gino told the Panama native that she needed to “have patience” because she just arrived in the United States and it was a “process.”

“Gino is an American citizen. And he’s not getting what it is for me to be here, new in this country and be very limited,” the mom of two told producers. “I was even an American literature teacher for 16 years and now I don’t even have a driver’s license … I’m at Gino’s mercy for everything.”

Gino claimed he did a great deal for his wife, listing that he drove her to the gym often and called it “a lot of work.”

Despite Gino’s family initially questioning Jasmine’s intentions before their marriage, they surprisingly told him that he was wrong.

TLC

“Taking her to the gym is not that big of a deal,” Gino’s sister clapped back, emphasizing that he wasn’t currently employed. “That’s what you stayed home for.” In a private confessional, she claimed she got “frustrated” with Gino for not listening to his wife’s pleas.

“He wanted to stay home from work but really, Gino wants to do Fantasy Football and do what Gino wants to do. So I think he’s not listening to what she’s saying,” she continued. “Because she’s telling him her problems with him but he’s either ignoring it or not doing anything about it.”

When Jasmine and Gino returned home, the drama only continued. Jasmine slammed the 90 Day Fiancé alum for his porn addiction and urged him to seek professional help.

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley and Manuel Sign a Post-Nuptial Agreement

Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez spoke to a lawyer to discuss a post-nuptial agreement. While discussing their issues with the legal professional, Manuel was shocked to find out that his wife was $100,000 in debt.

TLC

After the bombshell was dropped, Manuel agreed that a post-nuptial agreement sounded like a great idea as he felt Ashley wasn’t good at saving money.

90 Day Fiance’s Alexei and Loren Are Worried About Tension Overseas

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik were shaken up about the tension overseas in Israel. Alexei was especially worried as his mother and brother currently live in the country and considered going back to volunteer in the military. While Loren was against the idea, she understood where her husband was coming from.

“I feel torn. I feel like maybe I should do more,” the Israel native said in a confessional alongside his wife. “It’s affecting us strongly. But I could definitely see myself [going] back and doing something.”

90 Day Fiance’s Emily Meets Kobe’s Ex-Girlfriend

It’s a big day for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise! The pair met up with Kobe’s ex-girlfriend, whom he dated right before the Kansas native. Emily was especially adamant about the meet-up as she had questions she wanted to ask about their relationship. Kobe’s friend had previously told her that the Cameroon native and his ex-girlfriend were together until Emily got pregnant.

“Just to see if they were still dating when he knocked me up,” Emily claimed.