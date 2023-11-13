90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda felt that she didn’t get the warmest welcome when she met her fiancé Gino Palazzolo’s family for the first time.

His family bluntly questioned Jasmine’s motives for marrying Gino, 53, during the Sunday, November 12, episode. Following the intense conversation, Jasmine, 36, accused his family of “attacking” her.

‘I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” the TLC personality said during a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

Jasmine – who has been open about her concerns regarding Gino’s family in the past after they urged him to get a prenup – added that their hugs didn’t seem genuine when they greeted her.

Gino’s family didn’t hold back while addressing their skepticism about why Jasmine is dating the Michigan native. While talking to the cameras, the family members said Gino is “not the best looking guy” and didn’t “have the most money.”

Additionally, the family admitted they were worried about the “provocative” pictures Jasmine often posts on social media and wondered if she was “trying get other sugar daddies.”

Gino’s family only grew more concerned when he told his brothers that he gave Jasmine $4,000 for a wedding dress, though she ultimately used the money to get butt implants.

“That’s a big red flag,” one of his brothers said. “I think she’s a great person, but I think you need to get her like, and I don’t mean like, in line, you know, but she needs to like, she can’t do that kind of stuff.”

The evening only got more uncomfortable when Jasmine offended Gino’s family by stating that she didn’t want a wedding ceremony because her family in Panama wouldn’t be able to attend. After noting how much Gino had done for Jasmine, his family members asked Jasmine how she planned to “contribute and be a productive American.” Jasmine fired back by stating that she has been working since she was 16 years old and had two degrees. However, she’s not currently allowed to work without a visa.

“Right now this is a personal attack. It doesn’t matter what I do,” the Panama native said during a confessional. “I will never be good enough for Gino’s family. And it is directly to the fact that I’m not American and they already put a label on me because of it.”

TLC (2)

Jasmine then claimed she was “trying [her] best with Gino’s family.” She continued, “This is what I mean when I say that they don’t like me no matter what I do. It’s almost like nothing about me is good enough for them. I don’t know what it’s going to take from me to convince them that I belong to the family.”

The couple made their franchise debut on the season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021. Jasmine and Gino first connected online in 2019, while they met in person for the first time in December 2020 when he traveled to Panama. They initially seemed to hit it off, though have faced several roadblocks due to Jasmine’s jealousy issues.