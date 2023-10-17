90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda admitted to fiancé Gino Palazzolo that she used the $10,000 he gave her intended for a wedding dress for butt implants instead.

After finally arriving in the United States, Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 53, opted for intimate couples’ massage. During the massage, Jasmine screamed any time the masseuse got near her butt because it “hurt.” When the Michigan native asked why Jasmine was in pain, she asked him not to get mad at her before admitting to butt implants.

“You remember a few months ago, I told you, I have lost so much weight, I got so skinny that I lost muscle and my ass got very flat and that I wanted to get butt implants?” she explained in a teaser for the Sunday, October 22 episode. “And you were like no … Don’t spent money on that. Guess what?”

Gino was shocked and initially thought the Panama native was kidding. “How could you do something like that?” he sternly responded. “This is crazy.”

Finances have played a major part in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship throughout the years. In the past, Jasmine accused the automotive engineer of being cheap, while Gino’s family and friends were convinced the mom of two was using him for his money.

Upon their return to screens on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, Gino revealed that the couple was going to have to reevaluate their spending habits as he decided to leave his job for “more than a year” to help Jasmine acclimate to her new home.

“I wanna make Jasmine a priority. I wanna make sure she gets on her feet in Michigan, get all these things that she’s gonna need,” he explained prior to her arrival during the October 8 episode. In another scene, the U.S. resident admitted he felt Jasmine had become “spoiled” and worried about the “taste of reality” she’d feel once in Michigan.

“I’m a little worried about telling Jasmine that I quit my job because Jasmine likes to live the luxury good life,” he continued. “And if I don’t have any income or money, oh my God, Jasmine’s going to kill me.”

Jasmine and Gino made their debut in the franchise on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2022. After initially connecting online, Gino traveled to Panama to meet Jasmine for the first time. The pair continued to document their romance on season 6 of the spinoff until Jasmine’s K-1 visa to go to the United States was finally approved.