'90 Day Fiance' Nikki Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Nikki Exotika is making her debut on season 10 of the series and the “Million Dollar Barbie” has viewers curious about what plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone.

What Plastic Surgery Has Nikki Undergone?

Nikki calls herself the “Million Dollar Barbie” as she reportedly dropped more than a million dollars to achieve her ideal look.

“My first nose job was so painful and I said I’ll never get another surgery procedure again, and after that, I just kept on going and I couldn’t stop,” Nikki explained in a May 2021 interview with The Morning Show. “I have done very innovative procedures that others have not. I was probably one of the first people to do calf implants at the time, back in 1995.”

Among her long list of procedures, she also added that she was in the process of changing her eye color from brown to blue. When it came to her future plastic surgery wish list, at the time, she planned on doing dental work and butt implants.

The season 10 star also teased having a uterus transplant to be able to have a child. “FYI … I AM NOT HAVING THIS SURGERY, if and when we both decide to have a baby in a few years we will find a surrogate and an egg donor,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2022.

Courtesy of Nikki Exotika/Instagram

How Did Nikki Tell Her Boyfriend She Was Transgender?

Apart from her plastic surgery procedures, Nikki is also open about the gender reassignment surgery she underwent at 20 years old. At the time, Nikki lived her life “stealth,” meaning she didn’t tell anyone about the way she was born. In a teaser for season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, she opened up about how her boyfriend, Justin, found out about her being trans two years after they started dating.



“He was being lazy and he wasn’t helping me with the housework … that I had to do everything,” she told her friend, explaining it led to a lot of heated arguments. “And in one of those arguments, I said, ‘Yeah, well, I have a secret to tell you. I used to be a man.’”

She said the revelation “traumatized him” and he was depressed for a “really long time.”

Nikki and Justin initially dated in 2007 but reconnected 15 years later to give their relationship a second chance. “Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years,” she concluded. “He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own.”