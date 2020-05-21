Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Fans know 90 Day Fiancé’s Geoffrey Paschel already moved on from ex Varya Malina to new girlfriend Mary, but is there actually a third woman in the picture? The Before the 90 Days star shut down rumors he already tied the knot with a Tennessee woman after a fan accused him of being a “married man” when he traveled to Russia on the show. When one of the TLC personality’s Instagram followers expressed their sympathy for him over Varya turning down his proposal, another used the opportunity to insist the American was actually the one in the wrong.

“You should feel bad for HER!” the fan wrote in a since-deleted comment. “He went to Russia as a married man! He’s married to a woman from Tennessee.” Geoffrey, 41, wasn’t about to let a stranger spread misinformation about him, however. He quickly shot back, “This is news to me. I can assure you, no matter what little YouTube video you’re watching or posting to my page, I am not married to a woman from Tennessee.”

Recently, the 90 Day star has made a point of clapping back in Instagram comments and setting the record straight when it comes to his relationship with Varya, 30. However, there was one assumption he didn’t seem interested in correcting. When one fan accused him of never “truly loving” the Russian beauty because he refused to give her time to think about his proposal, he simply shrugged the comment off.

“To each their own,” he told his follower. When they pushed for a better explanation for how he could let someone he wanted to marry simply walk away, he added, “I didn’t want to [wait for her]. My expectations were not met just as hers apparently weren’t either.” Guess it really was just that simple for him.

Courtesy of Varya Melina/Instagram

Geoffrey’s proposal left fans divided about whether or not they were rooting for the reality TV couple. Though some were hoping Varya’s surprise visit would lead to a romantic reunion, others urged the radio host to move on as quickly as her ex already had. Viewers will have to wait and see just how the relationship plays out. The end of the May 17 show saw Varya and Mary coming face-to-face — and things are bound to get even more dramatic as the May 24 episode picks up where the cliffhanger left off.