Bitter end. 90 Day Fiancé star Jeymi Noguera said she “fell in love with a scam” while reflecting on her breakup from Kris Foster.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 tell-all on Sunday, May 21, Jeymi, 31, revealed that Kris, 40, sent her less than $750 in the five months she spent working in the United States after they tied the knot. At the time, Kris justified their long-distance relationship by explaining that she needed to financially provide for the pair.

The Colombia native went on to allege that she received less than $1,150 in support throughout their entire relationship. However, Kris insisted she gave Jeymi at least $10,000.

“I fell in love with someone who didn’t exist,” Jeymi responded. “And it’s absurd.”

The pair continued to argue, with Kris blaming Jeymi’s cheating for the downfall of their relationship. Kris even said Jeymi was at fault for a devastating car wreck that she was involved in when she returned to the United States following their wedding.

“When I found out she was cheating on me for the second time, I left work mad and upset and I flipped my car,” the Alabama native said. “She was terrified because she knew that I could have died because of my health injuries.”

Kris also accused her estranged wife of cheating on her three times during the tell-all.

However, Jeymi said she was only unfaithful once when Kris failed to keep in touch. The TLC personality added that Kris was absent for both her birthday and when her grandmother passed away.

“The third time, she befriended her on her Instagram after I had moved to Colombia and this chick, you know, is liking all of her photos and responding to her photos and she’s like, ‘I didn’t know she was on there,’” the mother of two claimed about Jeymi’s infidelity. “Bulls–t, you know when someone’s responding and liking your pictures on Instagram.”

She went on to insist that she only didn’t speak to Jeymi for a period of five days, though Jeymi argued that Kris disappeared for one month.

The tell-all was not the first time viewers watched the couple bicker over money.

During the April 23 episode, Kris vented her concerns about Jeymi not helping out financially while talking to her mother.

TLC

“I want to be there, but I want to be able to pay the bills, and she won’t be realistic to the financial aspect of it,” the TV personality said about their long-distance relationship at the time.

“As your mama, I’m very doubtful about some things. She was working before, and when she got the more expensive apartment, she said that she would go to work so that you could pay for that,” her mom replied. “So then, Jeymi hasn’t worked since she got married, has she?”

Kris explained that Jeymi was mad the last time she sent $1,000 “because it wasn’t enough to pay all the bills and pay for her gym membership.” She continued, “She was gonna sell my necklace that has my locket with my dad’s ashes in it.”

“You’re a sugar mama,” the matriarch said. “It’s really disturbing, because this could go on forever.”