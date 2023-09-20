90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg’s son, Taeyang, got the thrill of a lifetime when his wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation as he continues his fight against childhood cancer.

“Today was the absolute best for Taeyang. Thank you so much to @makeawishutah for making this happen,” Elicia Clegg, Taeyang’s grandmother, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, September 19. The video that accompanied her post showed Taeyang, 4, jumping for joy as he was introduced to Dave Sparks, a.k.a. Diesel Dave. “And a HUGE Thanks to the Diesel Brothers. @the_diesel_dave you went above and beyond. It was epic. Thank you also to @heavydsparks #teamtaeyang #make a wish”

Taeyang – who Deavan, 26, shares with ex Jihoon Lee – was gifted a remote-control monster truck by the reality star and is seen jumping for joy at that new toy.

“Oh man he deserves all good things that boy has been through so much. Love how excited he got,” one fan reacted in the comments section. “Awww so adorable. That precious little man deserves the best hrs been through so much at a young age. He has the best parent and family one could ask for. He is a strong and a warrior… he will beat this,” another added with a praying hands emoji.

The former reality star first shared the heartbreaking news of her son’s diagnosis in May 2022. “I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” Deavan wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos of the then-3-year-old in the hospital. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

It was later revealed in a statement to In Touch that Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “A type of blood cancer that’s more common in young children,” Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman, said at the time. “He has been in the hospital all week and is expected to remain there for a while as they prepare for multiple procedures and chemo treatment.”

After a months-long battle throughout 2022, it appeared things were taking a positive turn in early 2023 as Deavan announced in February that they were “finally moving into the next phase in his cancer treatment journey.” However, after coming down with a fever in August, Taeyang was rushed to the hospital once again.

“His counts have been low the past two weeks so his doctor had him stop his treatment until he could get better,” his mom shared. She later shared a clip from a fun-filled family day to the circus on August 27, saying that “His health is improving and we are happy he was healthy enough to experience this.”