90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang was rushed to the emergency room after the toddler sustained a high fever amid his battle with childhood cancer.

“Taeyang’s health took a took a turn for the worse,” Deavan, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 6. “He has a temperature of 103.8 which is very dangerous for cancer patients. He will most likely be admitted to the hospital for treatment.”

Hours later, Deavan shared an optimistic update, letting fans know that they didn’t have to spend the night at the hospital and were able to come home from the emergency room.

“They gave Taeyang antibiotics and liquids,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum — who shares Taeyang with ex Jihoon Lee — wrote via social media later that morning. “His blood count seems better. We will be checking again on Monday. Right now he is resting. Hopefully he will get better soon.”

The mother of three – who is also mom to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship as well as an infant, whom she shares with fiancé Topher Park – first announced Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022, just days after he turned 3 years old.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” the former TLC personality wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing heartbreaking photos of Taeyang in the hospital. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care, and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Deavan often shares updates regarding her son and his condition — including the recent opening of his sticker shop — however, early on it was revealed that her ex was not involved.

“For those who still don’t know: Yes, Jihoon knows Taeyang has cancer,” Elicia Clegg, Deavan’s mom shared in September 2022, while emphasizing there’s “no shade.” “Yes, the divorce is final. Jihoon does not help or support his son financially or emotionally. Just ask Jihoon and he will confirm this. You don’t have to believe me, just ask Jihoon.”

Deavan later confirmed during a February Instagram Q&A that the exes hadn’t spoken since Taeyang’s initial diagnosis in May 2022.

“We let him know he can FaceTime. He decided not to and said later,” she wrote after a fan asked if she and Jihoon have any communication. “He hasn’t reached out or asked for updates. … You can’t force anyone to be a parent who doesn’t want to.”