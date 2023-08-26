Deavan Clegg Says '90 Day Fiance' Stars Are 'Underpaid'

Ouch. TLC alum Deavan Clegg slammed how much 90 Day Fiancé stars get paid, claiming franchise stars are “severely” undercompensated for their time on the show.

“We only got $1,000 per episode we were featured in,” Deavan, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories in a Q&A with fans on Friday, August 25. “We paid all travel costs, parking (when filming) food most days. Sometimes we would be reimbursed for certain things like clothing.”

However, the Utah native revealed the cast wouldn’t receive those reimbursements until the season was finished filming.

“So for season 2, I wasn’t paid out completely till almost a year after filming. We did get $1,500 for the tell-all,” she continued. “If I were to compare [the] cost to what needed to be spent to get to locations, food, clothing that wasn’t reimbursed, I was close to breaking even.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum noted that she was also “discouraged” from doing “promotional work and podcasts” as producers “didn’t like that.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan made her franchise debut in June 2019, alongside her now ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, on season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The series documented the international couple as Deavan moved overseas to marry and live with Jihoon in his native South Korea. The pair later welcomed their son Taeyang in April 2019.

In another slide, the TLC alum revealed she was never moving to South Korea, claiming it was “strictly for filming.”

“If we weren’t cast in season 2, I wouldn’t have moved in the first place. The plan was to film and then come back,” she continued. “This is why we never started the visa process. It wasn’t my intentions to stay a long time. By the time the wedding happened, the relationship was long and over and at that point, we agreed to just save face for the show.”

After the couple split in the spring of 2020, Deavan moved back from South Korea to the United States, and she filed for divorce from Jihoon in September 2020. As part of the divorce settlement, Deavan was given full sole and physical custody of Taeyang.

Since her split from Jihoon, the 90 Day Fiancé alum has found love with her fiancé Christopher “Topher” Park after initially crossing paths with him on a flight to South Korea in 2018. While she was in a relationship with Jihoon then, she and Chris reconnected via social media and immediately started dating. Chris has also taken on the role of a stepfather to her daughter from another relationship, Drascilla, and son Taeyang.

The pair later welcomed their own child together, baby No. 3, in November 2022.