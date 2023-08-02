90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg has shared a frightening update on son Taeyang amid his battle with childhood cancer, revealing that he has been hospitalized again.

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 2, Deavan, 26, posted on Instagram that Taeyang, 4, was admitted to the hospital with a 103.6-degree fever. “They currently have him on liquids and antibiotics,” she wrote. “His counts are low, which worries us. We are praying he will get better.”

Deavan added that her son — who was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022 — could be in the hospital “for a while.” In the caption, she said Taeyang had not been feeling well on Tuesday and was “struggling with moving around.”

“His counts have been low the past two weeks so his doctor had him stop his treatment until he could get better,” she continued.

Deavan has also been providing updates on the situation in her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of Taeyang laying in his hospital bed with the caption, “Our strong boy.” Later, she posted a Boomerang of Taeyang eating breakfast.

Deavan Clegg/Instagram

“Taeyang is very sick. But we have high hopes he will recover,” Deavan wrote in another Story.

Taeyang, whom Deavan shares with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee, had been steadily improving over the summer months. In June, Deavan shared that her son was “doing much better” and was visiting doctors once a month. “He is very happy. He’s gained the weight he lost back. He seems to have a lot more energy lately. We are thankful for everyone who has helped,” she wrote.

Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan, who also shares daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and another child with fiancé Topher Park, has been keeping fans updated on Taeyang’s journey ever since. In July, she got candid about her son’s “scary” cancer battle.

“Strongest boy I know! Back in December Taeyang was hospitalized several times … the last time he was hospitalized we were really scared,” Deavan shared on Instagram on July 5. “We thought we were going to lose him. But a miracle happened and he pulled through…”

Deavan went on to note that fans watched her experience pregnancy and give birth to Taeyang on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but “so much has changed” since then.

“Life has been challenging. But this .. this is reality,” she wrote. “My son has cancer and it’s scary. I worry every day, and I know he is strong and will make it. But I live in constant fear. I try my best to put on a smile but the reality of the situation is I’m terrified. I love him so much. He is still battling this horrible disease. But I know one day he will win the battle and we will get to see him ring the bell.”