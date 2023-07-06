Sharing updates. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg opened up about her son Taeyang’s “scary” B-cell Leukemia cancer battle.

“Strongest boy I know! Back in December Taeyang was hospitalized several times … the last time he was hospitalized we were really scared,” Deavan, 26, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 5. “We thought we were going to lose him. But a miracle happened and he pulled through…”

After noting that fans watched her pregnancy and birth experience during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she explained that “so much has changed” since her reality TV stint.

“Life has been challenging. But this .. this is reality,” she continued in the caption, which was shared alongside a video of Taeyang in the hospital. “My son has cancer and it’s scary. I worry every day, and I know he is strong and will make it. But I live in constant fear. I try my best to put on a smile but the reality of the situation is I’m terrified. I love him so much.”

The TLC alum said that Taeyang is still “battling this horrible disease,” adding, “But I know one day he will win the battle and we will get to see him ring the bell.”

“Thank you everyone who has supported us. The gifts, cards , and donations,” she concluded. “You guys have made it possible so I can be by his side every second of the day. Thank you so much.”

The clip began with footage of Taeyang in the hospital as text on screen explained she feared her family would “lose” him. However, more clips jumped to seven months later and showed Taeyang appearing healthier as he spent quality time with his family.

Deavan revealed that her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022.

The mother of three – who also shares daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and a child with fiancé Topher Park – reflected on Taeyang’s cancer battle one year after he was diagnosed.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

“Today is a difficult day for all of us. Reflecting back on the past year and all the trials it has brought,” she wrote via Instagram. “The past year our lives were turned upside down and shattered. Many days we thought we were going to lose our sweet boy.”

The former TV personality added, “Although he isn’t cured and is still battling this horrible disease. We know this anniversary marks one step closer to his recovery.”

“100 beautiful cards sent to Taeyang, outfits to make him feel special, handmade gifts, surprise presents, and blankets,” Deavan continued. “You guys have raised over $40,000 out of [our] $50,000 goal in just one year. Because of you we were able to provide proper care for Taeyang during this difficult time. I can’t thank you guys enough and how much I appreciate every kind gesture. My heart feels warm and I know everytime we get a new card or even a message on social media … you guys help us push through [sic].”