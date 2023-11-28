90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates is focused on healing from “toxic relationships” following her onscreen split from Yohan Geronimo.

“First, it’s crucial to note that what you’re witnessing has been recorded some time ago,” Daniele, 44, wrote in the caption of an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, November 28. “This time lag allows me to reflect on and process my experiences before they reach your screens.”

The New York native’s goal with her onscreen appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was to “expand the work” she was already doing, which was “fostering discussions about navigating toxic relationships.”

“How can we emerge healed from such experiences?” the yoga instructor continued. “This, ultimately, is what I hope viewers take away from my experience.”

Fans watched during the November 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as Daniele told viewers she “learned some things” about her husband, 34, and claimed he had cheated on her with “at least six other women” during their two-year marriage.

The mom of one learned of Yohan’s infidelity after going through his computer and discovering her husband had been communicating with multiple women online. One woman reached out to Daniele on social media with undeniable proof of her affair with the Dominican Republic native, claiming that their relationship had continued for the past two years.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained of the woman’s claims, adding that the woman wanted Daniele to confirm she and Yohan were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

TLC

Yohan allegedly sent the other women a “picture of his d—k on Christmas” while he and Daniele were handing out gifts to neighborhood kids on Christmas Eve.

Daniele reacted to the scene real time via her Instagram Stories following the episode’s airing, writing, “I HAVE SO MANY THINGS TO SAY but I will say nothing because this is a test of my will.”

Daniele and Yohan seemingly ended their relationship during the November 20 episode after getting into a major blowup about rent money. The argument began after Daniele asked the personal trainer for his half of the funds during the November 13 episode, to which he said he wasn’t planning on “paying a dime for rent.”

“I do so much for you and you have no love, you just want a house and a car. You don’t want a wife,” Daniele said in the heated conversation before asking him if the relationship was over.

“Yes,” Yohan replied, hinting toward a divorce. “I’ve put up with too much of your crap.”

Daniele and Yohan made their TLC debut on seasons 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022. After Daniele made the Dominican Republic her permanent residence, the pair made the switch to the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January.