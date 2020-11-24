Keeping his head up. 90 Day Fiancé star Corey Rathgeber assured fans he is doing just fine amid rumors that he and fiancée Evelin Villegas split.

“I am a very happy and healthy individual,” the TLC personality, 34, captioned a new set of Instagram photos of him surfing at the beach in Puerto Engabao, Ecuador, on Sunday, November 22. “However, I appreciate the concerns directed towards me. Please know everything with me is [completely] OK.”

Courtesy of Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

Corey didn’t confirm or deny speculation that he parted ways with Evelin and made sure to avoid further questions by shutting off comments on his latest post.

The 90 Day Fiancé: What Now couple’s relationship status has become a hot topic after Evelin shared cryptic messages alluding to their breakup on November 20.

“It’s not healthy to keep trying to fix someone,” the 28-year-old vented via Instagram Stories. “For the last two years, I’ve been trying. It’s emotionally and mentally draining. Addicts can only get better if they seek for help. They not only destroy their life, but the ones around them as well. I can’t with him anymore. I really can’t. His family that always checks my Stories, this time reach out to him!”

Evelin didn’t drop any names, but her followers are convinced the lengthy post was about her longtime love. The TV personality explained that she never wanted to play “victim,” but needed to shed light on some alleged misconceptions.

YouTube (2)

“I do it because he cares about what’s public, he pretends and lies about his alcohol issues, he thinks that if it’s secret, it doesn’t exist but the [truth] is that it is a real problem and I am not an expert. I do not know what else to do anymore … I feel that me keeping the secret for so long has been somehow enabling him. I hope he wakes up and seeks help [broken heart emoji],” Evelin continued.

After weathering some cheating scandals, Corey took to Instagram in November to gush about the brunette beauty and how far they have come together. “We have been through so much and tested our limits to the extremes,” the Washington native wrote, adding, “I can only hope the best for the both of us.”

The duo has been engaged since 2019, but can they stand the test of time? Fans will have to wait and see if they overcome their latest obstacle.