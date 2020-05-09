Trouble in paradise? 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? star Corey Rathgeber shared a cryptic birthday tribute to his fiancée, Evelin Villegas, after he gave her a marriage ultimatum on the May 4 episode.

“Happy Birthday beautiful! And happy official [six] year Anniversary! Feliz cumpleaños!!! I truly will always love you with all my heart no matter what happens between us,” Corey 33, wrote in a caption of a selfie with Evelin, 28. “Whether we are together or decide to separate. The [six] years we have spent together I would never take back! Thanks for all that you do! I love you and always will.”

While Evelin did not comment on his tribute, fans quickly picked up on the cryptic message in Corey’s caption. “That’s such a weird B-day post,” one fan wrote. “Cute B-day post but sad that you felt the need to say ‘whether we are together or decide to separate.’ That shouldn’t even be a thought in your mind if she treated you well and y’all were happy,” another fan wrote.

The couple was first introduced to fans on season 1 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which documented journeys of Americans who were moving abroad to start a new life with their foreign partners. The Mill A, Washington native relocated to Evelin’s small town of Engabao, Ecuador and they got engaged during the season finale. They returned for season 4 of What Now? where the couple continued to share their journey, and fans learned the couple had not yet tied the knot.

When Corey moved to Ecuador, he was legally allowed to enter the country on a 90-day tourist visa. He is allowed to extend the visa for another 90 days one time, which means he’ll only be allowed to live in the country for six months legally. He would need to marry Evelin in order to become a citizen of Ecuador, then he will be legally allowed to live in the country with her.

Even with the tight deadline, Evelin told Corey she felt he was “pressuring” her to get married. “I don’t want to tell you this but I’m gonna tell you this. You always are kind of in control but I want to stand up for myself a little bit here. I really do,” Corey told Evelin. “If you walk out of the wedding, I’m walking out of this relationship and I mean that.”

“I’m not going to marry you just because you are giving me an ultimatum. It’s not going to work like that with me,” she told him. “If I knew you were going to give me this ultimatum, I would’ve not even said yes to the engagement.” It looks like fans will have to wait to see if they actually go through with the wedding or not.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? airs on TLC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.