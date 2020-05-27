Did they make it down the aisle? 90 Day Fiancé star Corey Rathgeber shared an update on his relationship with fiancée Evelin Villegas — and revealed if they got married after he gave her an ultimatum on season 4 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

During an Instagram Story Q&A session, a fan asked if they were married because Evelin, 28, recently seemed to hint at a split when she deleted photos of Corey, 33, from her Instagram page on May 16.

“She recently deleted everything,” Corey explained. We have been through some difficult times. Just hoping everything gets better. Not married yet, but soon [smiley face emoji] [crossed fingers emoji].”

Another fan asked if the Mill A, Washington native planned to permanently relocate to Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador, which is where the couple currently lives. “It all depends on how my relationship goes and if I can get residency,” he responded.

Corey and Evelin were first introduced to fans on season 1 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The series documented the journeys of American citizens who were giving up their lives in the United States to move abroad to be with their partners. On the season finale, Corey proposed to Evelin and she said yes, even though she was not totally on board with the idea of marriage.

They continued to share their story on What Now? and Corey revealed since his proposal, Evelin seemed to get cold feet and had not set a wedding date. He explained that they needed to marry within a certain time frame because he originally entered Ecuador legally on a 90-day tourist visa. He was allowed to extend the visa one more time for an additional 90 days, which means he was only allowed to stay in the country legally for a total of six months. If he wanted to live there permanently after the visa expires, he would have to marry Evelin so he could become a resident.

Courtesy of Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

Evelin felt Corey was “pressuring” her to get married because of the six-month deadline, but he still gave her an ultimatum. “I don’t want to tell you this but I’m gonna tell you this. You always are kind of in control but I want to stand up for myself a little bit here. I really do,” Corey told Evelin. “If you walk out of the wedding, I’m walking out of this relationship and I mean that.”

The Ecuador native explained she hesitated to tie the knot with Corey is because she thinks they don’t have a “super strong base” for their relationship. But eventually, she agreed to “think” about getting marry Corey before his six-month visa expires if they can work on building a better foundation before they get married. “I think we both love each other and we can meet in the middle of things,” she said in her confessional. “Hopefully.”