Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram; Courtesy Colt Johnson /Instagram

Revenge body! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Colt Johnson showed off his impressive weight loss in a new photo following his split from Jess Caroline.

“Good morning,” the TV personality, 35, captioned his new Instagram pic on Wednesday, October 21, showing him standing in front of his car at a gas station in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Looking good! Stay with it,” one fan replied to the snap flaunting his slimmer figure. “Congratulations. Hard work pays off,” another wrote.

Colt’s pal Vanessa Guerra also left a flirty comment on the photo after her love triangle with the season 5 alum and his ex Jess, writing, “Lookin like a snack.”

The TLC star previously admitted he cheated on Jess, 26, with Vanessa after he came back from Brazil during part 2 of the tell-all. Even though he apologized to Jess for hurting her, she wasn’t having it and said she was glad to be moving on with her life post-breakup. Jess went public with her new husband, Brian Hanvey, on the special and said she was happier than ever after they tied the knot.

Courtesy Of Colt Johnson/Instagram

At the time, Colt also addressed speculation he cheated on ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima with Vanessa.

“I never cheated on Larissa,” Colt said while talking about the nature of his relationship with Vanessa. “At most, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I’m sorry I did that. But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time of my entire life and Vanessa was the only person there who would talk to me or even be there as a friend.”

Colt and Larissa, 34, finalized their divorce in April 2019 and she is now dating Eric Nichols. They left Las Vegas, Nevada, in September and now live in Colorado.

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

In August, Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson, fired back at a commenter who accused her of getting too involved in his relationships. “Leave Colt [alone], and let him make his own decisions. Butt out of his life. You act more like [you’re] his girlfriend than a MOM! I’m glad [Jess] puts you in your place all the time. Even with your stupid eye rolls, you deserve it. Someone has to do it,” the social media user wrote.

Debbie refused to sit by idly, replying, “I must [have] missed the parts where Jess keeps putting me in my place. Oh, I know, you were watching a completely different show. Of course, that makes sense. Probably some cartoon. More your speed. Watch closely so you don’t keep missing things.”