Off to a rough start. Colt Johnson’s girlfriend, Jess Caroline, got into an explosive dispute with his mother, Debbie Johnson, and Jess ended up cussing Debbie out during the Sunday, July 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Things didn’t go nearly as smoothly as they hoped when Colt, 34, and his mother flew out to Brazil to meet her family for the first time. The TLC alum was already “nervous” about being introduced to Jess’ father, Silvio, because her dad would likely have the “final say” in who she ends up with.

“I feel like I have a lot of pressure to impress a man I never met … and I don’t even speak his language,” the Las Vegas, Nevada, resident said in his confessional.

TLC

Silvio was also hesitant about the new person in his daughter’s life and wondered if Colt would be “man enough to take responsibility for her,” but tried to keep an open mind.

Debbie, on the other hand, was looking forward to getting to know Jess’ loved ones to learn more about her “goals” and upbringing — especially because they never got a chance to meet his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s family before.

Unfortunately, when they all gathered for dinner, the drama reached a boiling point. Jess brought up that his former flame was also a Brazilian bombshell, and her father started asking questions about Colt’s failed marriage. After Silvio found out they began dating six months post-divorce, he asked about Colt’s intentions.

“I want a family with your daughter,” the TV personality told Silvio, saying he fell in “love with [Jess] immediately [even though he] wasn’t looking for a relationship.”

TLC

Colt’s response seemed to impress her relatives, as they suggested the couple should get married at their home in Brazil. However, Debbie felt that would be a big mistake so early on in their romance. “What is the rush?” Debbie asked them.

Jess got “defensive” because she felt compared to Larissa, leading her to address how Debbie still does Colt’s laundry and should give him space to make his own decisions. As the conversation got more tense, Debbie said she was “about ready to leave.” After Debbie claimed she was “done” with the chat, Jess fired back and called her a “son of a bitch,” before going to the next level with a “f–k you.”

Even though Colt tried to ease the tension, it was just too much to handle, so Debbie decided to make her exit. She later told her son that Jess acted “out of control,” but that didn’t convince him to call it quits.

At the end of the episode, the couple enjoyed a romantic walk on the beach. Will they overcome their family differences before it’s too late? Time will tell!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.