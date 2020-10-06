Throwing shade? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Colt Johnson took to Instagram to share a cryptic message for his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, after their final appearance on the TLC spinoff together aired.

“Here’s to you, @ larissalimareal,” Colt, 35, wrote in the caption of a candid video of Larissa, 34, in the kitchen of the marital home they shared in Las Vegas before their split in January 2019. In the clip, Colt walked up behind the Brazilian beauty as she wore pajama shorts and a sports bra with her hair up in a claw clip. She appeared to be making popcorn as Colt walked closer in the footage, which was recorded before Larissa underwent a $72,000 plastic surgery makeover in five separate procedures in February and August.

“Rest forever here in my heart, The last and final moments is yours. That agony is your triumph,” he continued in his caption. “I hope you are happy with your choices, both in life and on yourself. To me, you will always be the awkward nerdy girl that played #Bloodborne.”

Fans sounded off in the comments to interpret the reason why Colt decided to share a throwback video of his ex-wife more than one year after finalizing their divorce. “This is weird,” one fan commented. “Bringing CHILDISH and IMMATURITY to a whole new level!” another user wrote.

While Larissa has yet to respond, her best friend, Carmen Nys, took to her Instagram Story to react to Colt’s throwback post with her own shade.

“Now Vienna sausage, a.k.a. Colt, is trying to body shame Larissa [by] posting an old video of her. He also tried to fat shame me last year, posting a frog picture with my name on the bottom. Gaslighting that never ends,” she wrote, slamming the Las Vegas resident. “There is nothing wrong in women [having] a few extra pounds! But at least we lost weight and improved, while he still looks like a Teletubby. This a–hole should use the money he got doing the show and get a surgery to get rid of his boobs and get a tummy tuck before trying [to body shame] women.”