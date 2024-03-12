It’s not over till it’s over! Just when it seemed like 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett was ready to end her relationship with Greek soccer player Giannis Varouxakis, the pair reignited their connection before her return to Atlanta.

“I’m seeing the passionate side of Giannis again,” Chantel, 33, said in a confessional during the Monday, March 11 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. “This side of Giannis is something that I need. I feel like there’s something there, I like the spark … I can’t just let it go.”

During their last day together in Greece, the former athlete, 32, took Chantel on a “secret date” and introduced her to his hometown soccer field, which held a lot of sentimental value to him. Chantel enjoyed the experience and admitted she felt a “renewed passion” for him. The pair agreed that Giannis should visit her in Atlanta, however, Chantel worried about becoming “vulnerable too soon” and ending up with a broken heart.

Fans previously watched during the March 4 episode as Chantel considered declining Giannis’ date invitation after she was left disappointed when he invited her and her friends to a snail festival, but paid her little attention.

“I’m starting to feel like coming here was a huge waste of my time,” the nurse injector told producers. “Like all the affection that I was having before from him has disappeared and I just don’t understand why … Are you starting to realize you don’t want a woman that’s been divorced?”

Instead of giving up on the love connection, Chantel’s friends urged her to “live in the present” and communicate how she felt to Giannis.

The Atlanta native is currently showcasing her search for love on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, following her split from husband Pedro Jimeno in May 2022. The TLC personality hit it off with Giannis meeting him on a night out in Greece, so much so that Chantel accepted his invitation to meet him in his hometown — despite four-hour car drive.

Chantel has yet to comment on her current relationship status with the soccer player, but most signs point to the possibility that the duo ended their overseas fling. Chantel recently advanced her medical career by accepting her dream job as an aesthetics nurse in Sandy Springs, Georgia, hinting that she has no plans of relocating. The 90 Day Fiancé alum also doesn’t follow Giannis on social media.