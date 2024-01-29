Has Chantel Everett found her next overseas love interest? The 90 Day Fiancé star, whose six-year marriage to Pedro Jimeno ended when he filed for divorce in May 2022, is searching for a new partner in Greece on 90 Day: The Single Life season 4. While she’s already met a few potential matches, a Greek man named Giannis has caught her attention. But who is Giannis?

Who Is Giannis on ‘90 Day: The Single Life’?

Chantel met Giannis in a Greek club during the January 8, 2024, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. He revealed that he was a soccer player who lived in London for three years to play the sport.

“You must be really good,” Chantel told him, to which he bluntly replied, “To be honest, yeah.”

Chantel and Giannis then talked about marriage, with Giannis revealing that he had never been married. When she revealed that she was previously married, Giannis seemed unphased, which was a good sign to Chantel. “I don’t know if it’s just a Greek thing or a him thing to be so understanding, but I see it as a positive and I want to see where this can go,” she said.

After exchanging numbers with Giannis, Chantel told the cameras that she felt “powerful” about letting herself find new love. However, she was also worried that there were “red flags” she couldn’t see.

“So I’m going to trust myself and this process of finding new love again.

Chantel took a big leap during the January 15 episode by driving four hours with her friends to Giannis’ hometown to visit him. They went out to dinner, where they got to know each other and discussed Greek history. She also mentioned the possibility of living abroad, and Giannis said he’d be open to living in the U.S. Though they had a great time on the date, Chantel wasn’t ready to invite him back to her room because she wanted to be careful.

TLC

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Chantel Everett and Giannis Dating?

There have not been any signs of Giannis on Chantel’s social media, so it’s hard to say if their relationship went the distance. However, a preview clip of the January 29, 2024, episode shared by the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account revealed a potential red flag for the nurse. She and Gianni had a conversation on the beach about what they wanted in the future, with Gianni telling Chantel he was hoping to settle down and have kids. While this pleased Chantel because kids have been on her mind too, Giannis’ relationship with his family could potentially be a dealbreaker.

Giannis asked Chantel what “went wrong” in her marriage to Pedro, and she revealed that his family didn’t like her from the start and “wanted to use [her] for citizenship.”

“So, my ideal guy would be an orphan,” Chantel added. Gianni’s full reaction was cut off, but he looked concerned and said, “Oh no.” If he has a close relationship with his family, that could cause Chantel to walk away.

Fans can find out what happens between Chantel and Giannis when new episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life air on TLC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.