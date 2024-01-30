90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett let loose and had a steamy makeout session with Giannis following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel, 32, spent more time getting to know Giannis on her trip to Greece during the Monday, January 29, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, and even traveled four hours to go on a date with him.

While describing her first date with Giannis, Chantel revealed that she made the move to hold hands with him during their romantic evening together. “I’m not ready for a one-night stand in Greece, but I was secretly hoping for a kiss, but I was too scared to make the first move,” she said in a confessional. “It’s difficult because on the one hand I don’t want to take things too fast, and on the other, I want to speed things up to get to know him better.”

Later on in the date, Chantel and Giannis met up with his friends to hang out at the beach.

Giannis explained in a confessional that he thought the reality star was “very pretty and cool,” though said he wanted to make sure they shared the same values and religion before moving forward with their relationship.

The pair parted ways from the group to have a serious conversation, where the soccer player shared he wants kids one day and could see starting a family with someone similar to her. Chantel then reflected on her divorce from Pedro, 32, joking that her ideal man would be an orphan so that she wouldn’t have to deal with another family’s drama.

While Giannis admitted he didn’t find Chantel’s joke funny and said he’s close with his family, he made it clear that he was still interested in her by asking if she would consider staying in Greece. Chantel coyly said she would stay for the right reason, and Giannis stated he could “give her a good one” before they shared a kiss.

“Giannis finally kissed me and I’m on cloud nine,” the Georgia native said in a confessional. “I love kissing Giannis.”

The pair then rejoined his friends to swim in the ocean, though continued making out in front of the group. “I have butterflies and I’m enjoying myself, but I can’t help but think I could be setting myself up for heartbreak again,” Chantel continued as she expressed her reservations.

TLC

Chantel and Pedro tied the knot in 2016, though their marriage wasn’t meant to be and they separated in April 2022. Pedro filed for divorce one month later in May 2022 and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The nurse filed her own counterclaims six weeks later, accusing the realtor of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The former couple finalized their divorce during the final season of The Family Chantel, which also documented them dealing with the sale of their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia.