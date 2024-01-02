90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett set out to find a new man while vacationing in Greece following her split from ex-husband Pedro Jimeno.

During the Monday, January 1, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel, 32, explained she was going on the trip with a group of friends that she dubbed as the “divorce support crew.”

“I’ve seen pictures and fantasized about the beaches, the mountains, the food — and I hope my imagination comes true,” the reality star explained about their destination.

Not only did she plan to explore Greece, but she also revealed she was hoping to spark a new romance during the getaway. “I’m hoping there’s some Greek God of a man,” Chantel told her friends.

However, the trip didn’t get off to the best start and Chantel struggled to flirt with several men during their first night on the town. She was eventually able to accomplish her goal of the night, which was to get someone’s phone number.

Chantel even ended the evening with some “risky behavior,” which included riding on a motorcycle with a 20-year-old and ending the experience with a kiss. “I feel like this is my opportunity to try something new and see where it goes,” she said.

Despite successfully putting herself out there, Chantel later broke down in tears after she realized she had “repeated patterns” from her marriage.

“Oh my God, no! No. no. no. This is happening to me again,” Chantel yelled after the kiss took place. “That’s what Pedro did for me. Pedro took me on the four-wheelers on the island.”

Chantel’s friends insisted that the situation was “different,” though the nurse continuously pointed out that “Pedro got her” the same way.

“I’m here in Greece trying to find love but it’s really derailing me when something triggers me like this,” she admitted in a confessional. “Time is precious and I need to make sure that I don’t spend too much time thinking about the past.”

After tying the knot in 2016, Chantel and Pedro, 32, separated in April 2022. The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce one month later in May 2022 and claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Six weeks after Pedro filed his documents, Chantel filed her own counterclaims and accused her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the Atlanta native claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

TLC

The pair finalized their divorce during the final season of The Family Chantel, as well as dealt with the sale of their former Lawrenceville, Georgia, home.

“When Pedro filed for divorce, the rug was definitely ripped out from under me and the wind knocked out of me,” Chantel said during a November 2023 episode. “My entire fantasy of what I had for my life and my marriage was shattered.”

While The Family Chantel concluded in December 2023, fans can continue to watch her journey to love unfold on 90 Day: The Single Life.