90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett is second-guessing her steamy connection with Greek soccer player Giannis Varouxakis.

Fans watched during the Monday, February 19, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life as Giannis, 32, invited Chantel, 33, to a festival dedicated to snails after she and her friends drove four hours to visit his hometown. While Chantel admitted that she initially could see herself living in Greece with Giannis, she was disappointed when he didn’t act as enthusiastic to see her in public as she hoped.

“We’re about to leave and he’s literally not giving you any attention,” Chantel’s friend Ruth told her while they watched Giannis laugh with his friends. “You’re more into him than he is in you.”

Chantel introduced her relationship with Giannis on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in January. The Atlanta native, fresh off her split from Pedro Jimeno in May 2022, met the athlete while on a night out in Greece. During their first conversation, Giannis impressed the reality TV star by revealing he was a professional soccer player who spent the last three years living in London.

“You must be really good,” Chantel joked, to which he bluntly replied, “To be honest, yeah.”

The pair hit it off during their initial meeting, with Chantel accepting Giannis’ invitation to meet him in his hometown, despite a long, four-hour car trek. Chantel and Giannis went on a sweet dinner date and then had a more serious conversation about their future while hanging out at the beach the next day. Giannis admitted he was ready to settle down but Chantel shocked him by joking that her ideal future husband “would be an orphan.”

“I don’t agree with that. My family is very important to me,” Giannis responded during the January 29, 2024, episode. “So, we’re very close. But like, it’s not going to be any, like, involvement. I was always, like, kept that separate.”

Giannis then asked the TLC personality if she would consider staying in Greece. “It’s so pretty I’m not sure, I don’t know,” Chantel replied. “Are you gonna give me a reason to? If you did, maybe I’d consider that.”

Giannis agreed that he would, adding, “A good one.” The pair went on to seal the deal with a steamy makeout session in the ocean.

Chantel has yet to comment on her current relationship status with Giannis, but most signs point to the couple ending their vacation fling. The health professional recently advanced her career by accepting her dream job as an aesthetics nurse in Sandy Springs, Georgia, hinting that she has no plans of relocating overseas. The TLC star also doesn’t follow Giannis on social media.