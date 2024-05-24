90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown shared insight into his fitness journey following his split from Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

“I’m trying to invest in my happy and I’ve lost 19 pounds,” Ed, 59, said while appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast, adding that he’s been hitting the gym to lose weight.

The longtime TLC personality explained that he’s been doing extensive strength training and cardio exercises to achieve his thinner figure. “I’m in the gym every day working out,” Ed shared.

Ed also shared that he has made changes to his diet, though hasn’t cut everything out. “I’m still drinking the Malbecs,” he said. “That’s kind of a balance!”

Not only is Ed working hard to improve his physical health, but he’s also made changes like getting his real estate license, becoming involved in philanthropy and returning to church.

“I’m back at church. I read on Sundays, I help usher. I seat people and it’s so funny, everybody knows who I am,” he said. “So when I do the collection plate, everybody wants to [donate] … They’re loving me because I’m bringing in some money.”

Ed revealed that he’s working on improving himself one month after his split from Liz, 31, aired during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans watched the couple get into a fight over a taco pasta recipe after Liz said the dish was too spicy for her daughter, Riley. Ed replied by saying Riley, 10, needed to “stop being a baby” about the meal, and Liz called him out for the rude comment. The fight escalated when Ed called Liz “crazy.”

“So, at this point, we’re arguing in front of his family,” Liz recalled of the fight in a confessional. “This blowup, it’s not like Ed tried to talk me through it or anything like that. Ed doesn’t like being pulled into a corner or like, being made to listen to how he messed up.”

Ed seemingly hit his breaking point with the fight, and he canceled their wedding without talking to Liz first. The reality star later expressed regret over how he ended his relationship with Liz, though he told Page Six that he will always cherish their time together.

“After every single breakup I would go through, and anything that I had of Liz, photographs, I would erase because I didn’t want anything to remind me of her. And I probably have over 3,000 pictures of her and I,” Ed said, referencing their many breakups leading up to their latest split. “And from being in Cabo or Palm Springs or wherever we were traveling, even with Riley, those are our memories and they’re really good memories.”

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

While Ed and Liz have a history of breaking up and reconciling, their recent split seems to mark the end of their romance. The mother of one revealed she was dating someone new in January, and Ed shared that he’s met her new boyfriend, Jayson.

“[He’s] a hunk,” the California native told Entertainment Tonight about Jayson on May 15. “Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”