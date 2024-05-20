90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods said she felt “humiliated” after her split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

During the Sunday, May 19, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 31, reflected on her breakup from Ed, 59, as she and her daughter, Ryleigh, packed up their belongings to move from Arkansas to San Diego.

After Ed told Ryleigh, 10, how much she means to him, Liz admitted she felt “played” and “used” by her ex. Meanwhile, he said he felt “numb” and was worried about having to start his life over in his late 50s.

Despite having his concerns about his future, Ed insisted that he didn’t fail in their relationship. “I feel like we both dodged a bullet,” he added.

Ed and Liz experienced many ups and downs in their relationship, which has been documented on the TLC franchise since 2021. The pair got engaged in November 2021, though broke up and reconciled several times before Ed called off their wedding for a final time during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Liz and Ed finally decided to end things once and for all after they got into a heated fight about taco pasta.

Three months before their breakup was revealed on the show, Liz hinted that she and Ed called it quits in January by teasing that she had a new boyfriend on social media. Ed continued the speculation when he said he “met someone new” just days later at the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas.

Liz eventually revealed that the new man in her life is named Jayson, while Ed shared that he has met Liz’s boyfriend.

“He’s a hunk,” the TLC personality told Entertainment Tonight about Jayson in an interview published on May 15. “Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”

While Ed had some nice things to say about Liz’s new man, he also admitted that he has some hesitations about her new romance. “I’m happy for her … just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head and that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with,” he explained.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.