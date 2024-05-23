90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown revealed if he has eaten taco pasta after he got into a fight over the dish with Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, which ultimately led to their split.

“I have not [eaten it],” Ed, 59, said about the infamous meal while speaking to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Wednesday, May 22. “But I’ve had over 25 requests of people [saying], ‘We’re coming over for taco pasta!’”

Fans watched Ed and Liz, 31, get into a fight while making taco pasta during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At the time, Liz revealed that the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Riley. Ed responded by saying she needed to “stop being a baby” about it, which led Liz to call him out about the rude comment. Ed fired back by calling his then-fiancée “crazy.”

“So, at this point, we’re arguing in front of his family,” Liz explained in a confessional. “This blowup, it’s not like Ed tried to talk me through it or anything like that. Ed doesn’t like being pulled into a corner or like, being made to listen to how he messed up.”

Following the argument, Ed decided to end his relationship with Liz once and for all. Not only did he break the news to her via text, but the longtime reality star canceled their wedding without talking to Liz first.

While speaking to Page Six, Ed explained that he now knows how to make taco pasta “without the spice” if Riley ever wants to try it again. He then expressed regret over how he ended his relationship with Liz, though insisted he’s happy with the time they spent together.

“After every single breakup I would go through, and anything that I had of Liz, photographs, I would erase because I didn’t want anything to remind me of her. And I probably have over 3,000 pictures of her and I,” he shared, referencing the former couple’s many breakups leading up to their final split. “And from being in Cabo or Palm Springs or wherever we were traveling, even with Riley, those are our memories and they’re really good memories.”

While their split didn’t play out on the show until April, Liz hinted that she and Ed had called off their wedding in January by teasing that she had a new boyfriend on social media. Meanwhile, Ed seemingly confirmed their relationship was over when he said he “met someone new” just days later while attending the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas.

Liz later revealed that her current boyfriend is named Jayson, and Ed shared that he’s met her new man.

TLC

“[He’s] a hunk,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight about Jayson on May 15. “Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”