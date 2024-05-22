90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown opened up about the future complications of his neck condition Klippel-Feil syndrome he faces as he continues to age.

The TLC personality, 59, spoke to Today on Wednesday, May 22, about his neck condition and how it’s led to a curve in his spine that may later cause some bone issues.

“I’m trying to stay active as much I can nowadays to prevent that,” Ed explained, telling the outlet he was “in a really good place right now” mentally and physically.

Klippel-Feil syndrome is “a condition in which you have two or more neck bones (vertebrae) fused together,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The fusion is produced when the cervical vertebrae fail to divide or become segmented during the early weeks of fetal development. Common signs of the disease are low hairline at the back of the head, short neck and restricted mobility of the upper spine.

“Since I was a young child, young adults and kids especially, they would always stare at me. They just have always found me kind of interesting. And I think it was due to my physical characteristics,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum recounted. “I never allowed my condition to define who I was.”

Since his debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega in 2020, Ed has experienced his fair share of bullying over his condition but said it doesn’t “really bother” him anymore.

“You have to love who you are and you have to be able to laugh at yourself,” he concluded.

Ed is currently documenting his relationship and eventual split from Liz Woods on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair, whose relationship has been featured on the franchise since 2021, called off their wedding following a fight about taco pasta.

Since their split, Liz, 31, has gone public with a new relationship with a man named Jayson. Ed seemingly has no ill will toward his ex-girlfriend and called her new man “a hunk.”

“Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age],” Ed told Entertainment Tonight on May 15. “I’m happy for her.”

Despite pointing out Liz’s new boyfriend’s good qualities, Ed admitted he had doubts about his ex’s new romance.

“Just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head and that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna,” he explained. “It won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”