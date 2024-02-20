90 Day Fiancé star Analí Vallejos wasn’t sure if she wanted to go through with her wedding to Clayton Clark and for a second, considered leaving everything and returning to her home in South America. Fans are curious if the TLC personality ended up getting married to the Kentucky native or if she returned back to Peru.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anali Vallegos Go Back to Peru?

Fans were left on a cliffhanger during the February 4, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé as Analí considered packing her things and returning to Peru after an explosive fight with her fiancé.

Analí has yet to confirm whether she lives in Peru or the United States, but her social media profiles suggest she still lives in America.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anali Consider Leaving Back to Peru?

One day before their wedding, Clayton and Analí found themselves in a major argument surrounding her bachelorette party and the strippers who were invited by Clayton’s older sister.

“I asked you one thing,” Clayton told Analí during the February 4, 2024, episode. “Please, no strippers. How would you feel if I did the same to you? You would probably cry. Never again in this world will this ever happen again.”

Despite Clayton being the one to initiate the argument, it was Analí who admitted she was having second thoughts about marrying Clayton after calling him a “very jealous person.”

Clayton tried resolving the issue with his future wife, even telling her breaking up wasn’t an option, but the fight ended with Analí sleeping in a different room from her fiancé.

“I don’t know if I’m making the right choice but I’m assuming the risk,” Analí explained to producers on the day of her wedding in a private confessional in a teaser for the February 19, 2024, episode.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Clayton and Anali Still Together?

Clayton and Analí have yet to confirm their current relationship status, however they seem to be still together.

Clayton proved his loyalty to his fiancée by defending her against an online user who called Analí a “spoiled brat.”

“Hang around for the last few episodes and see how it turns out. People’s private lives are often different than their public portrayal. Me and Analí are no exception. Thanks for watching,” Clayton wrote in response in February 2024. Meanwhile, the South American native also clapped back in the comments, writing, “I hope your daughters, granddaughters and nieces are not treated the same way you treat an unknown person.”

“It is not the first time I see this kind of comments referring to me as a weirdo, witch and bitch. These are the adjectives you use [sic],” she continued. “What you see on TV is to entertain, not to generate hatred towards another human being who deserves respect.”