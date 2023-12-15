90 Day Fiancé stars Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark have hit yet another roadblock in their already-strained relationship after Clayton called Analí out about their lack of intimacy during a double date.

While ordering a drink, Clayton quipped to the waitress, “I gotta get the virgin version, because I am effectively living as a virgin because we haven’t been having sex recently,” as seen in a teaser clip for the show’s Sunday, December 17, episode ​shared by TLC. “I just figured I’d share that with you,” he added.

Though Clayton laughed through his remark, Analí wasn’t happy about his overshare, beginning to wipe tears from her eyes as the rest of the group sat in stunned silence.

After Clayton’s friend broke the silence with, “I know what those eyes mean, man. Shut up, shut up,” referring to Analí, Clayton replied, “What is she gonna do, not have sex with me?”

In a confessional, which was translated from Analí’s native language of Spanish, she shared her displeasure with the awkward turn of events.

“When Clayton starts talking about this subject, it’s so uncomfortable for me, and it’s disrespectful because I’m at the table,” Analí said. “I am really asking myself, is this double date for having a good time, or just to criticize me?”

When Clayton’s friend asked whether their sex life was an “ongoing issue,” Clayton replied, “The streak is running long, my man.”

The pair’s upward battle to the altar has been documented throughout season 10 of the TLC show. Since the couple ​was first introduced to reality TV audiences on the October 15 episode of the series, they have struggled with communication issues, living arrangements and continued problems with emotional and physical intimacy.

During the show’s December 10 episode, the Peru native called Clayton an “isolated boy,” saying, “I think this generation is connected to social networks and video games, but they also have a social life, but he really doesn’t have one.”

The pair first met through a language app, where Clayton was learning Spanish and Analí was practicing English. After eight months of talking online, the couple met in person, and were engaged by the end of the trip despite Analí’s hesitation after Clayton popped the question.

Audiences will have to keep tuning in to TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. leading up to the season’s January 14, 2024, finale to learn whether Clayton and Analí tie the knot or call it quits.