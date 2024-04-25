90 Day Fiancé star Alexei Brovarnik admitted he had concerns about his wife, Loren Brovarnik, having her dream “mommy makeover” plastic surgery.

While Alexei, 35, initially seemed supportive of Loren’s plan, he seemingly change his mind when they visited the doctor before the procedure in a teaser clip for the Sunday, April 28, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by Entertainment Tonight.

During the appointment, the doctor told Alexei that he has to drain tubes from his wife’s body every four to six hours and keep a record of how much he emptied over the week. Not only was he reluctant about his responsibilities, but Alexi also grew concerned about the potential complications. The doctor explained that Loren, 35, could potentially pop a blood vessel or pop a suture if she lifts heavy items, while she needs to be inactive for four to six weeks.

“It’s never too late to just say, ‘I’m not ready,'” the Israel native told Loren. “I don’t know if I’m ready, hearing all of this information kind of stresses me out, honestly.”

Alexei then continued to express his concerns in a confessional. “And she never told me for a full week, I have to replace these, you know, spheres, these balls that will be draining Loren,” the reality star said. “This is much more serious than I realized.”

The father of three showed hesitation regarding the cosmetic procedure just one week after Loren explained her plan during the April 21 episode.

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” she said. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

Alexei and her family said that Loren was perfect the way she was, though she insisted that the surgery was “necessary.”

“Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” the TLC personality explained. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

She added that the procedure will “make [her] feel better,” and that it’s important for her to “look good” and not be “ashamed of it.”

Loren had the procedure done in September 2023, while she kept fans up to date regarding her recovery process on social media. The Florida native even shared an update following her six month checkup on March 12.

“Feeling good at my six months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” Loren wrote via Instagram. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”