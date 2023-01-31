On season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, Alexei Brovarnik moved from Israel to be with future-wife Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) in her native United States. However, after seven years of living in Florida, the beloved TLC couple considered moving their family from America to Israel on season 2 of their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. So where do Loren and Alexei live now? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current home base.

Where Did Loren and Alexei Live on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

While Loren was living in New York City prior to Alexei’s arrival, the couple moved into her parents’ three-bedroom condo in Florida as the Israel native couldn’t work during the 90-day process and Loren couldn’t afford their lifestyle alone in New York.

“I’m just a little nervous that we’re moving in with them and you’re meeting them for the first time,” Loren told her fiancé during their season 3 debut, which premiered in October 2015. “It’s going to be chaotic and stressful.”

In a private confessional, Loren admitted she was afraid Alexei was going to hate America and there was a possibility of losing him.

The couple ultimately wed in September 2015, and their wedding aired in an episode of season 3. In 2016, the couple got married for a second time in 2016 in Israel, which played out on season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Discovery+

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Move to Israel?

Loren and Alexei returned for the spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days and on season 2, the couple, who was expecting their third child at the time, revealed they were considering relocating to Israel with their sons Shai and Asher. They later welcomed their daughter Ariel in September 2022.

“Alex and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren said during a joint confessional during a December 2022 episode of the spinoff. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

While Loren’s family was less than pleased with the news, her father, Bryan Goldstone, expressed his concerns over custody if the couple split.

“I told Alex that you need to speak to a, it’s not a divorce attorney. A custody attorney. I think you should know the custody laws in Israel. Israel is a very modern country,” Bryan said during a January 2023 episode. “It’s also a Middle Eastern country with archaic laws and things, and who would have the right to those children? You have to find out, would you even be allowed to take the children back out of the county? Cause that’s a real possibility in the Mideast.”

A legal expert exclusively told In Touch in that same month that a move to Israel “would not be advisable” for Loren.

“Israel has some difficult custody laws. If Loren and Alexei would happen to get divorced there, Loren is using their laws and system so they will use Israel’s custody laws,” Kathleen Martinez, repped by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, explained. “Divorcing there and going through custody proceedings would not be advisable if she were my client.”

However, the immigration attorney added that Israel’s laws are very intricate and vary on the situation. “Israel employs the Tender Age Doctrine, which is a presumption that for children under 6 years old, it’s in their best interest to be placed with the mother,” she shared. “However, it is possible to appeal this.”

Where 90 Day Fiance’s Do Loren and Alexei Live Now?

Following a major blow-up with Loren’s mom, the couple left their Israel trip without a definite answer on their cross-continental move.

As of January 2023, In Touch can confirm that Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida.