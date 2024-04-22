90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik explained her plans for an intense plastic surgery, which she dubbed as a “natural mommy makeover.”

After she gave birth to her and husband Alexei Brovarnik’s third child, daughter Ariel, in 2022, Loren, 35, explained that she was having cosmetic surgery done during the Sunday, April 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” Loren shared. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

While Alexei, 35, and her family insisted that she didn’t need to change her appearance, Loren argued that the surgery was “necessary.”

“Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she explained. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Loren said that having the surgery will “make [her] feel better,” adding, “It is important for me to look good and I’m not ashamed of it.”

The TV personality – who suffers from body dysmorphia – said it was important for her to feel confident and hoped the surgery would change her “vicious” feelings about her body.

While Alexei supported his wife’s decision to go under the knife, he admitted he was stressed out over the eight-week recovery process because the couple has three young kids at home. In addition to Ariel, Loren and Alexei are the parents to sons Shai, 3, and Asher, 2.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Meanwhile, Loren’s mother, Marlene, was outspoken about being against the surgery. “I know that the tension between me and Loren will somehow rise just because of that,” Alexei said about his mother-in-law’s feelings. “She’ll be cranky and I’ll be cranky and it sucks.”

Loren eventually went through with the procedure in September 2023, and she documented her recovery process on social media. She shared an update on March 12, which marked six months since she went under the knife.

“Feeling good at my 6 months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” she captioned several photos from the appointment via Instagram. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”