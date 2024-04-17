90 Day Fiancé stars Madelein and Luke are giving fans an inside look into their international romance on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. Ahead of their reality TV debut, fans are wondering how the couple met and if they are still together today.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Madelein and Luke Still Together?

It’s not currently known if Madelein and Luke are still together after filming concluded. However, fans will get to see the highs and lows of their relationship play out when season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres on TLC on April 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Madelein and Luke Meet?

The couple met when Luke was on vacation in Madelein’s native Colombia. Luke, who is 11 years her senior, eventually decided he would move from California to Colombia to be with her.

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Madelein and Luke Faced?

The couple will likely have to work through conflicts that stem from their different lifestyles. In a teaser clip for the premiere shared by Parade, Madelein showed off the lavish lifestyle that she assumed Luke could help provide for her.

“I live in this apartment for one year, and Luke pay all the bills,” she explained in a confessional.

Madelein added that Luke had already bought her generous gifts, including her tiny albino Pomeranian named Angel.

She continued to give a glimpse into her luxurious life by explaining that her “biggest passions” are clothing and fashion, and she showed off her impressive closet that’s decked out with outfits and accessories. “I love glitter a lot. Luke really like how I dress because I am sexy all the time,” the reality star explained about her wardrobe.

Not only did Luke buy her the beloved pup, but she revealed he paid for her breast augmentation nine months before filming. “Luke give it to me. I love them so much,” Madelein said as she flexed her muscles.

TLC

While the Colombia native seemed happy with the gifts Luke has given her, the season synopsis hinted that he may not be able to provide for her long term. “The once wealthy Luke gets a reality check and doesn’t have the money to move, nor can he support Madelein’s lavish lifestyle like she believes he can,” the description read, per TLC.

Fans can watch their love story unfold on season 4 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.