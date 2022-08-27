90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano promises there’s “more to come” amid her dramatic split from estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed.

“There’s so many more pieces and time will tell … so for now, I can tell you that I have gratitude for the support,” the New Mexico native, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 26, alongside a photo of a tea kettle. “There’s lots of assumptions, but don’t assume. More to come in time … ”

Her message of gratitude comes following the news of her split from the Egypt native. On August 12, In Touch exclusively confirmed that the 90 Day Fiancé couple broke up and Mohamed had moved out of their shared home.

“I saw text messages between her and another man and that’s why I broke up with Yve,” Mohamed, 25, alleged in a statement to In Touch a day later, explaining his reasoning to end his marriage.

Aaron Patton/TLC

However, a rep for Yve has denied the claims. “The texts he found after he broke into Yve’s Apple Watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection from as she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohamed’s erratic behavior,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch in an exclusive statement in response to his cheating allegations. “Yve wanted this to work but due to Mohamed’s obsessive and controlling behavior, as seen on the show, it was impossible to get through to him.”

Abdelhamed had been living with friends since August 14, which is just one day before he pressed domestic violence charges against his estranged wife.

The mom of one was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member on August 15, according to court records exclusively obtained by In Touch. Abdelhamed claimed Arellano attacked him while trying to gain access to his phone.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique told In Touch in response to the charges. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U visa, “is set aside of victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Arellano is also working with lawyer Kathleen Martinez to accuse her ex of “immigration fraud.”

“Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses,” her rep told In Touch in a statement on August 23. “Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”