Too little, too late? 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero said the chances of rekindling her romance with Oussama are slim following their split.

“For Oussama to win me back, it would take an act of God,” Debbie, 67, said in a confessional during the Sunday, May 7, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the previous episode, Debbie grew suspicious that Oussama, 24, was using her to obtain a U.S. green card after he expressed his plans to move to her home country.

“He took our foundation and just put a huge crack in it and made the relationship disintegrate by his lies and his hidden agenda,” she continued. “I don’t know how he can write all the wrongs he has done to me.”

The pair later met up to discuss their problems, with Debbie pointing out the Morocco native’s “inability” to inform her of his plan for them to move to the United States.

“I feel sad because you lied to me about your emotions and your love, and I can’t accept that,” she said.

Oussama told her that her suspicions were wrong by responding, “I talked to you on that day exactly, you … thought that I just want you for the visa, for the money. No, Debbie. You always think like this.”

He explained that their original plan was for Debbie to “come here [to Morocco] and make our documents and after, go to the U.S. and live there.” However, Debbie argued that she was supposed to visit him in Morocco because they planned “to get married.”

“You’re making everything about a visa,” Debbie told Oussama. “I’m making everything about a life.”

The Georgia native then suggested that Oussama doesn’t have “enough strong love” for her to “accomplish a life” in Morocco together. “You never had unconditional love for me, and I’m glad to know that,” she told him.

Oussama fired back by stating that she “never” believed he truly loved her, though Debbie argued that she wouldn’t have relocated to Morocco if that was the case.

As the fight continued, Debbie finally had enough and seemingly ended things for good with Oussama.

“I’m going to go on without you,” she told him. “And I’m going to forge a new path, but you wimped out on me.”

Following their split, Debbie told the cameras that her experience with Oussama was “like sticking your finger in a light socket.”

“He dropped no clues that he was a totally different person than how he presented himself to be,” she said. “Somehow, someway I’ll recover from all this craziness, but you’ve got a wiser Debbie now.”

Debbie continued, “I’ll have to work on myself to be able to trust again, but I can do that! I’m a tough, old broad. I really am. Whatever. I’m just going back [to the U.S.] like, ‘Yes, I can.'”