Relocating for love? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kris Foster fell in love with Colombia native Jeymi Noguera after meeting online. But did the Alabama native move to South America? Keep reading to find out where Kris currently lives.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi Meet?

The international couple were introduced to TLC viewers during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in January 2023.

“I’m 40 going on 20, because that’s how I feel,” Kris said during a confessional. “And I look like it too.”

The mother of two – who shares daughter Starr and son Dayne with her ex-husband – met her love on the internet and established a virtual relationship before meeting in person.

“I never was happy,” Kris said of her past, adding that she saw a “crazy ad” online for an international dating website. “I have a soulmate from it. She just so happens to be a woman.”

Kris and Jeymi met for the first time in Jeymi’s home country of Colombia as Kris prepared to uproot her life in the United States for a move closer to the equator.

“I’ve waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female,” she said. “I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá.”

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Move to Colombia?

Despite her children having reservations about their mother’s move to another country, Kris explained, “I got pregnant at 16. The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life.”

While it’s unclear if Kris has officially made her big move, the reality star often shares photos and videos from Alabama and Bogotá, Colombia, leading fans to believe she’s currently traveling between the two locations.

“All he wanted was a chicken n waffles shake for his birthday!! Yummy!!!” Kris shared alongside a series of photos with her son in March 2023. The people working at Baskin Robbins/Dunkin Donuts are so nice!!! Hooked us up with some great deals!!!!”

While the mother of two did not tag her location on the post, she “liked” a comment by a fellow “Bama girl” which read, “Nothing like Sweet Home Alabama!!!”

Just days prior, however, Kris shared an update of her “city life” in the South American capital city.