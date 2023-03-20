Long-distance love? 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher fell in love with her fiancé, Rishi Singh, while taking a solo trip to India. After being separated for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she made a major move to be with him. But does she still live in India today? Keep scrolling to find out where Jen lives, if she’s still with Rishi and more.

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Boecher Live?

Jen and Rishi disagreed over living in a joint family home in India during the March 19, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While Rishi wanted to live with his family, Jen argued that she would rather the two of them live alone.

Later in the episode, the reality star spoke with a lawyer about her tourist visa and explained that she must return to her home country every 30 days.

She was told that she will need to apply for a visa again if she leaves the country, while the safest option for her at the time was to return to the United States.

After Jen told the personal trainer that she needed to go back to the United States in order to sort out her visa situation, she admitted she worried that seeing her friends and family might deter her from returning to India.

Meanwhile, Rishi said he was concerned that he and Jen might not be able to reunite for years if she goes back to the United States.

Despite their concerns, it appears that Jen is currently living in India. The TLC personality has posted several photos of her and Rishi in Jaipur, India, since their season began airing. Her most recent photo was uploaded on March 19.

Where Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Boecher Live Before She Met Rishi Singh?

Jen considered herself a nomad before she uprooted her life to live with Rishi.

At the time that filming began for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she was living with her mother, brother, Charles, and sister-in-law, Tara, in Oklahoma.

She previously resided in New Orleans until high school, while Jen has also lived in five to six major cities across the United States over the years.

TLC

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh Still Together?

The couple appears to be going strong.

They shared a joint Instagram post on March 19 that captured Rishi smiling as he sat in a chair. “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be,” they wrote alongside the photos.