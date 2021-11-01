90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina revealed she has no regrets when it comes to her decision to move to America.

On Sunday, October 31, the TV personality, 31, took to Instagram to answer “the most common question I get asked lately” and assured fans she still hasn’t had a change of heart about her relocation from Russia to the United States.

In a new video montage, Malina showed herself making memories in Pensacola, Florida, as well as packing on PDA with her fiancé, Geoffrey Paschel, before he was caught up in a criminal trial and taken into police custody.

Paschel, 41, has been incarcerated since early October following a guilty verdict on all counts, including aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call stemming from a 2019 incident with former fiancée Kristen Wilson, which took place long before he started a romance with Malina and starred on the show. His sentencing has been scheduled for later this year, on December 3.

“Starting life over is always hard, sometimes depressing, but never boring,” Malina wrote in her new caption while addressing questions about her move to America. “You learn so much every day, your brain doesn’t have time to rest. As a result, you get lots of experiences and personal growth.”

Malina owns a house in the Sunshine State, which she will soon be putting on the market. “Today, I met the realtor … I’m gonna sell the house,” the reality star, who has been living in the U.S. on a visa, shared in an update on Monday, November 1.

Back in April, Malina revealed that she was staying in Pensacola after selling her apartment in Russia. “Just decided that I don’t want to do any renovations,” she shared at the time. “I prefer seeing the world rather than [staying] in four walls.”

Malina’s decision to try out life in America came after fans watched her relationship drama with Paschel and his friend-turned-love-interest, Mary Wallace, unfold on the spinoff series.

After she initially denied his proposal, Paschel ended up popping the question to Malina a second time before season 4 came to an end, but he wasn’t allowed to attend the tell-all due to his legal battle so fans weren’t able to find out if they remained together.

Although Wallace confirmed her split from Paschel in July, she showed her ex support by attending his assault trial in Knox County, Tennessee, on October 7.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Malina also showed support for Paschel by returning to Instagram after his guilty verdict while hinting they could still be together.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” she wrote via Instagram on October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fund raising.”

“By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him,” she continued. “I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help.”