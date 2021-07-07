90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband, Ronald Smith, seemingly split for a third time amid emotional abuse allegations.

The drama appeared to start on Saturday, July 3, which is their daughter Carley’s birthday. Ronald took to social media with a cryptic message that afternoon and disabled the comments section. “And that’s true NO NONE ZERO words to say about today … #notsurprisedtho #nocomment,” he wrote.

On Monday, July 5, fans noticed that Tiffany also shared a snap where Ronald was cropped out, although she initially denied there was any trouble in paradise. “I cut him out of the picture because it’s not a good picture of him … Not trying to insinuate anything. Relax everyone,” Tiffany, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories before revealing the tension reached a boiling point on Tuesday, July 6.

“You think things are messy? They are about to get a whole lot messier,” the mom of two, who also has a son Daniel from a past relationship, wrote. Tiffany went on to share alleged direct messages and emails that she says are from Ronald in which the reality star allegedly said he only wanted to see the kids going forward and was “done” being together.

“You can say I’m cheating. You are the one lying about the visa,” an email that she says he sent her reads, seemingly claiming she didn’t file the paperwork to be his cosponsor or didn’t follow through with the next requirements to get him to America from South Africa. In a previous episode, Tiffany asked her dad to cosponsor Ronald because she didn’t make enough money at the time to support her spouse.

Tiffany accused him of threatening her and blasted him for “some more abuse” in a separate Instagram Stories post, writing, “emotional abuse leaves scars that you’ll never see.” She added, “I’ve gone through enough for a whole life together and I’ve had to stay quiet.”

Ronald fired back by sharing a post on his Stories, asking his social media followers for a “lawyer in the [United States]” so he could get “advice and costing on [a] few things.” The father of one has since spoken out in an Instagram Live, alleging that “she literally lied blankly in my face about the visa.”

“She basically told me everything is submitted, everything is done, I’m going to be with my family soon,” he claimed. “I found out she lied … I lost my s–t and you know what? She says I treated her bad. … Let me just calm down for a second because I’m so upset thinking she played me for a fool and she literally made me believe I’m going to be with my family soon. She’s complaining she’s alone and she’s doing everything by herself, but she lied about the visa. Literally, she lied.”

The shocking claims made by both Ronald and Tiffany come on the heels of her life update in June. At the time, the Happily Ever After? star confirmed she underwent weight loss surgery and said Ronald had been supporting her emotionally.

Even though they previously reconciled after a brief split in January 2020, the couple appeared to be on the verge of another split as of May 27. However, they reconciled and were going strong again by Father’s Day 2021.

TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Keep scrolling below to follow Tiffany and Ronald’s drama amid their split rumors.