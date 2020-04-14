Check out his sweet crib — literally! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg gave a quick tour of her son Taeyang’s room while taking to Instagram Stories with a new video on Monday, April 13. The brunette beauty did a bit of renovating and was excited about showing off the end result.

“I wanted my own space, so I cleaned out [his] room and spaced it out,” Deavan said as she panned the camera, revealing the play area and neatly organized shelves. “This was a storage room, so I cleaned the storage room out and I put a little desk.”

“This is my little room, my own little space,” the TV personality added while unveiling her mini she den. “Can mommy share the space with you?” she asked her son shared with husband, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan also posted another series of clips showing her bundle of joy enjoying his Monday afternoon, revealing that “his hair is getting so light!” Taeyang could be seen snacking on a banana while she sipped on her delicious cup of coffee.

Last week, the reality star celebrated her son’s first birthday, addressing how incredibly blessed she feels to be his mama. “One year ago today, I gave birth to the most handsome little boy. Taeyang Scuti … I love you so much,” she wrote while ringing in the occasion on April 10. “You mean absolutely everything to mommy. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. So lucky I get to see your beautiful smile, hear your wonderful laugh, everyday of my life.”

She also has an adorable daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship. During a recent Instagram Q&A, Deavan discussed how she would like to raise both of her kids to be bilingual, while sharing their family’s plans to eventually move to America. The TLC stunner currently lives in South Korea with her beau and children.

Deavan said she isn’t “financially ready” to have another child yet, but she’s hoping to welcome two more down the line. She would like to have “one more girl and one more boy.”

Keep the heartwarming family updates coming!