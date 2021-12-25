‘Tis the Season! How ’90 Day Fiance’ Fan Faves Like David and Annie and More Are Celebrating Christmas 2021

‘Tis the season! 90 Day Fiancé stars are looking forward to spending time with their families as they gather to celebrate Christmas and the 2021 holidays. Fan favorites like David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan), Tiffany Franco, Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) and more stars dished about their festive plans exclusively to In Touch.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise amid the omicron variant, the CDC released guidelines so that families can gather safely and minimize coronavirus transmission. The CDC suggests those who are eligible should get vaccinated and suggests those who are not vaccinated to wear masks while they are in public indoor settings. Those who are fully vaccinated are cautioned to wear masks in indoor pubic settings while in high-transmission communities. The CDC also warns to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, urges those who feel sick to not host or attend a gathering and suggests getting tested or self-testing.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona and Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina will still find a way to spend time with loved ones safely. For the stars of the show who are foreigners, who have left everything behind in their home countries to be with the ones they love in the U.S., this will mark the first time they are celebrating Christmas with American traditions.

TLC’s hit franchise — which includes the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and more — is known for its ethnically diverse cast. President and General Manager of TLC Howard Lee launched the franchise in 2014, and he previously revealed that he thinks the show’s diversity is what sets it apart from other reality TV shows.

“I don’t think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019. “There is somebody from every country who’s been on this series. I’m proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network.”

Keep scrolling below to find out how the biggest stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise will be celebrating Christmas and the 2021 holidays!