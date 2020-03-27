Cuteness overload! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Ronald Smith treated fans to a darling new close-up photo of his daughter, Carley Rose, and his followers can’t get over how much she resembles her father. The reality star’s post comes shortly after his wife, Tiffany Franco Smith, proudly dished about their baby girl’s milestones.

“Daddy’s little girl … she got her first tooth so she thinks she can eat an apple,” the TV personality shared in his caption. Shortly after he uploaded the sweet snap, several people gushed over how precious the 8-month-old is.

“She looks so much like you!” one wrote. “She has beautiful blue eyes just like her daddy,” another complimented. “Your twin!” a third commented.

Courtesy of Ronald Smith/Instagram

Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their bundle of joy on July 3, 2019, taking to Instagram with an announcement. “You blessed us with your light,” the new mama wrote alongside a photo including her son, Daniel, as well as her little sister, Emily. At the time, she also opened up about her delivery, revealing that “everything was perfect” for Carley’s arrival.

“My mom held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth,” she told PEOPLE while reflecting on her experience. “And Ronald’s mom, Ria, who was able to be on a video call as well, to see the birth of her first grandchild. I feel so much love and joy inside.”

Courtesy of Ronald Avo Smith/Instagram

On March 25, the brunette beauty shared an update about their little girl, revealing her first word was none other than “dada.” Tiffany said her daughter has grown up so much! “She is crawling, grabbing things to help her stand up on her own, her first tooth finally popped out [and] she learned how to throw tantrums when she doesn’t get what she wants,” the star shared. The TLC alum said her daughter also just learned “how to wave bye.”

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, the mother of two confirmed she and her hubby are back together following their breakup in January. Tiffany said they are working through their issues and grateful for the improvements they have made.