Martine Fortune and Steven Blackett made their reality TV debut on season 1 of discovery+’s Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story. Dating long-distance for three years, Martine battled through major trust issues after catching Steven with another woman’s nude photos shortly after they started dating. Keep reading to find out if Martine and Steven are still together!

Miami native Martine met the DJ from St. Thomas, Barbados, while on a cruise with their respective friends. After finding immediate chemistry on the dance floor, the two pursued a long-distance relationship with Martine taking several trips to the island to visit Steven.

Steven’s job in nightlife would prove to be a major obstacle for the couple. The pair struggled with trust early on as Steven admitted to cheating on Martine shortly after starting their relationship.

The tropical-themed spinoff followed Martine as she traveled to Barbados in hopes of moving their connection forward with an engagement. However, after a suspicious text on Steven’s phone sparked a major argument, it proved the two hadn’t completely worked through their problems.

“I’ve been trying to move past his cheating for two years, but I honestly struggle with it,” Martine told producers in a confessional. “But I feel like it’s now time to forgive Steven. And actually forgive him. Or I have to get out of this relationship.”

While the season ended with Steven buying Martine an engagement ring and planning a romantic beachside proposal, it wasn’t the right time for the Barbados native to pop the question — and surprisingly, Martine agreed.

“I’m happy you thought twice about it,” Martine explained to Steven on the show. “Because I also realized, like, during this time that we’re not, we’re not there yet.”

Ultimately the two realized they needed to work through their trust issues, with the next step in the relationship being living in the same country. Appearing on an episode of 90 Day Bares All following the end of the series, Steven told host Shaun Robinson that he was “working it out” regarding a permanent move to Miami to be with Martine.

It seems like the couple solved their issues as the pair officially made it down the aisle! In Touch confirmed in December 2021 that the pair tied the knot in a wedding ceremony on August 12, 2021, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.