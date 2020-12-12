They’re back! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 stars Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are returning for season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, 90 Day Fiancé. The couple is continuing to share their romance journey as Hazel’s K-1 visa is approved so she can move to America and marry Tarik within the 90-day time frame.

Fans were introduced to the couple on season 2 of the hit reality TV spinoff, meant to document what happens before a 90 Day Fiancé couple files for a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé or fiancée of a United States citizen to legally enter the country under the condition they wed within three months of their arrival.

At the time, Tarik, 46, and Hazel, 28, had been dating online after meeting via an app. The Virginia Beach resident then traveled to Hazel’s native country of the Philippines to meet her in person for the very first time. The couple was later joined by Tarik’s brother, Dean Hashim, who was skeptical about Hazel’s intentions. Dean felt she was a “gold digger” who was using his brother as a way to get to the United States for a better life for her and her 8-year-old son, who is being raised by his biological father and her ex.

Despite the drama, Tarik still popped the question to Hazel during a romantic beachside proposal — and the moment was topped by the premiere of the song Tarik wrote just for his leading lady, titled “Far Round the Way Girl.”

Another big part of their story line was Hazel’s sexuality as she revealed she is bisexual. The couple also experienced a pregnancy scare shortly after their engagement, which Hazel revealed during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 tell-all.

“I thought I was pregnant,” Hazel said. “We had a misunderstanding, she was not pregnant. She was just late, late cycle, you know that whole thing or whatever. And I kinda messed up because I thought that Hazel may have terminated it knowingly,” Tarik said, admitted he accused Hazel of having an abortion.

He explained she said she was feeling pain so she went to a local healer who gave her a tea that would help with the pain. Tarik researched the tea and learned it was made of a natural herb that is used to induce abortion but Hazel was never pregnant so she wasn’t trying to terminate a pregnancy. “That time, I feel like [he was a] little bit rude,” Hazel said about Tarik’s accusations. He later apologized and she accepted.

Now, Tarik and Hazel have been engaged for two years. During 90 Day Fiancé season 8, fans will watch as Tarik prepares to welcome Hazel to the states so they can start their lives together and eventually make it down the aisle. Fans will also watch as Tarik supports Hazel exploring her sexuality and he even helps her search for a girlfriend online.