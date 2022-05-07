90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back for season 2! Taking TLC fans to new hot, tropical locations in the Caribbean this summer, the press release teases “mixed emotions and empty promises, as the blinders of love come off and real life sets in.” Featuring new and returning couples from Colombia, Mexico, and more, this season is also bringing the heat with the franchise’s first throuple.

Returning to continue their love story, Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar are back after making their debut in season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff. Amber met Daniel while on vacation in Costa Rica at a bar and their chemistry was so intense, that the two ended up hooking up that night. By the time they returned for 90 Day Diaries, the pair were living together in Florida and had officially tied the knot. However, it may not be happily ever after for the couple.

Also returning are new parents, Aryanna and Sherlon. The pair first crossed paths when the Illinois native vacationed in Jamaica and she happened to go on a boat tour operated by Sherlon. “I was in Jamaica for only two more days and I spent that entire time with Sherlon. He made me feel beautiful and sexy in a way that I have never really felt before,” she told producers in a confessional in season 1. However, after returning from their fling, Aryanna learned she was pregnant. She attempted to convince Sherlon to move to America and get married, but he wasn’t so sure. The series concluded with Aryanna giving birth to her son Odin without Sherlon being present. The sophomore season will follow Aryanna as she takes one more flight to “Jamaica in hopes that Sherlon has a change of heart” and for him to meet their son for the first time.

Newcomers Daniele and Yohan met after she booked a trip to the Dominican Republic and met a “6’7 gorgeous local who was working as a fitness instructor” at her hotel. Convinced it was “love at first sight,” the pair got engaged six weeks later. While Daniele and Yohan want to a conceive a baby, she’s 42 years old and 10 years older than Yohan, and New York native worries she won’t be able to at “this stage in her life.”

Valentine and Carlos met on social media during the coronavirus pandemic and fell in love over video chat. Now two years later, it’s time for the Los Angeles native to travel to Colombia to meet Carlos for the first time and hopefully propose if all goes well. While their physical connection is off the charts, “the bliss soon fizzles as they discover major incompatibilities.”

Introducing 90 Day Fiancé’s first throuple, Tennesse native Frankie met bi-sexual couple Abby and Gaby while on vacation in Mexico. While the pair had been in a relationship for over 10 years, an unexpected threesome occurred and Frankie continued his relationship with Abby over video chat upon his return to the U.S. While the two fell in love, Frankie “plans to return to Mexico, propose to Abby, and then start the K-1 visa process” — all without Gaby having any clue.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is only available to stream on discovery+ to subscribers. The show premieres on Friday, June 10.

