A whirlwind timeline! 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Mark Truzzolino and Key Elisa Bukschtein got married but split and have since finalized their divorce, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Mark, 39, and Key, 35, got married on October 25, 2021, according to the divorce docs exclusively obtained by In Touch. Mark filed the paperwork in Orange County, California on December 15, 2021, but listed the date of their split as December 9 — after less two months of marriage. They had no minor children and no community assets or liabilities during their short-lived marriage. Mark and Key each gave up their right for spousal or partner support from the other. At the time of the filing, both Mark and Key were residing in California. Their divorce was finalized on June 17.

The couple sparked split rumors after they both deleted or archived all photos of each other from their respective Instagram pages earlier this year. As of October 2021, the couple seemed loved-up and Key even shared a sweet photo with Mark taken during a trip to Big Bear. At the time, she revealed that she was based in Mark’s hometown of Huntington Beach.

However, since their split in December, the California native and the Argentina native seem to have been living apart. According to his social media activity, Mark is still based in Huntington Beach while all of Key’s social media posts since February have been geotagged in Miami, Florida.

Mark and Key made their 90 Day Fiancé franchise debut on season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. In their introduction, they explained that they met first met in Bocas del Toro, Panama nine years prior. At the time, Mark was working at a hostel and she was staying there as a guest. They hit it off after a passionate night of dancing and had a two-week fling before Key returned to Argentina, and Key told Mark that she would be checking herself into an outpatient rehab program for substance abuse after a years-long battle with ketamine addiction.

He moved from Panama to Argentina and supported her during her recovery. Unfortunately, they experienced issues due to the language barrier, since Mark did not speak Spanish and Key did not speak English, and there was also tension between them because they were living with her family. They split after six months of dating and Mark returned to the United States. Eleven months before they started filming season 1 in 2021, Key reached out to Mark and they reconnected.

“We picked up right where we left off,” Mark gushed in his confessional.

They documented Mark’s trip to Panama to visit Key as they rekindled their romance on the show. Their future together seemed uncertain because Key was adamant that she did not want to move to California and Mark did not want to relocated to Panama, but by the season finale, Key decided that she would make the big move to the United States to give their love a chance. Unfortunately, it seems they did not live happily ever after.