Where Are They Now? See Which ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together After 8 Years: Updates

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2015, saw six couples start their lives together in the U.S. after falling in love internationally. The lovebirds had 90 days to plan wedding ceremonies and tie the knot, but it wasn’t easy. Each couple faced their own challenges as they learned more about each other, and some questioned if they were really meant to be together.

Take Mark and Nikki, whose whirlwind romance began on an online dating service. Mark, a Baltimore native, proposed to Nikki, a woman from the Philippines, shortly after meeting her. At the time, Mark was 57, while Nikki was 19, and Mark’s four children were older than Nikki, which made his daughter uncomfortable.

Upon Nikki’s arrival to the U.S., Mark wanted her to sign a prenup, which put a strain on the relationship. Mark also appeared to be controlling toward Nikki. Still, the two made it to their wedding day in Hawaii and exchanged vows.

Loren, of New York City, and Alexei, of Israel, met during Loren’s trip to his native country. It was another whirlwind romance, as Loren and Alexei quickly fell in love and began planning their nuptials. The couple had not one, but two weddings — one in the U.S. and one in Israel — so all their family members could attend. Loren and Alexei later welcomed three children.

Kyle, of New Orleans, met Noon, a native of Thailand, on Facebook while he was doing research for a trip to Noon’s country. The two had a loving and supportive relationship where they often made compromises for each other. Noon even helped Kyle reunite with his estranged parents. The sweet couple tied the knot in a ceremony at a Buddhist temple.

Pennsylvania native Melanie met Devar, of Jamaica, while Melanie was on vacation at the resort where Devar worked as a lifeguard. He quickly proposed to Melanie and moved to the U.S., where he met Melanie’s teen son, Hunter. Despite Melanie’s family having concerns about the relationship, Devar became close with Hunter and tied the knot with Melanie. They welcomed a daughter, Avah, in 2017.

Fernando, of Florida, and Carolina, of Colombia, met each other while on dates with other people. Fernando proposed to Carolina before heading back home, and Carolina followed him to Florida. However, Fernando lived with his parents, and his mother didn’t approve of Carolina. The couple also faced challenges due to their 17-year age gap and Carolina’s homesickness. Still, Fernando and Carolina tied the knot.

Finally, there’s Josh, of Idaho, and Aleksandra, a Russia native. The two met in Prague, where Josh was on a mission trip and Aleksandra was in school. Josh supported Aleksandra’s decision to convert to Mormonism, and the two fell in love. He proposed in 2015 and married Aleksandra that same year. The couple went on to have two children.

90 Day Fiancé fans loved watching love blossom for these couples and keeping up with them after the show. But are all of the 90 Day Fiancé season 3 couples still together today? Keep scrolling to see where they are now.