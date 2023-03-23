Going strong? 90 Day Fiancé alums Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano Shoemaker’s divorce has been dismissed one year after he filed, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

A notice of contemplated dismissal stating that the case was subject to dismissal was issued on September 22, 2022, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

Mark, 65, filed a motion on October 19, 2022, that claimed he and Nikki, 26, were portrayed inaccurately on season 3 of the reality show, according to the document obtained by In Touch. ​In the motion, Mark noted that the original divorce filing – which cited adultery as the reason for their split – was not fully accurate. “The actual circumstances and reasons for this filing make it an extremely private matter and impossible to proceed in a timely fashion,” he wrote.

“Plaintiff wants nothing more, but to save this union! Defendant promised, after filing, a complaint, to get help to correct ongoing egregious behavior, but has failed,” Mark continued. ” Plaintiff has sought out marital counseling, and continues, but given the circumstances has been unsuccessful to present. ”

The divorce filing was eventually dismissed on March 21, though the exact reason has not been confirmed.

​”WE ARE NOT DIVORCED!!!” Mark wrote in an exclusive statement to In Touch ​via email when reached for comment. “WE ARE NOT SEPARATED AND NEVER WERE!!! OUR MARRIAGE IS NOT DISSOLVED!!!”

The former TLC personality filed for divorce from Nikki on March 2, 2022, according to a court docket exclusively viewed by In Touch at the time. He filed a motion to seal their divorce the following day, though the request was denied. Their prenuptial agreement was submitted along with the divorce filing.

Mark and Nikki are likely remembered by fans for their 39-year age gap, which was the biggest age gap to be featured at the time when they appeared on the show in 2015.

The pair first connected online before Mark traveled to her native Philippines to meet in person. Just two days after meeting, they became engaged when the Maryland native proposed to her with a zip tie instead of a ring.

Mark, who was 58 years old at the time of filming, applied for the K-1 visa and Nikki moved to Baltimore to start their 90-day wedding planning process. The pair faced several obstacles during their engagement, including that Nikki – who was 19 at the time – is just two years younger than Mark’s youngest daughter, Ellie.

TLC

Despite the setbacks, Mark and Nikki eventually tied the knot in 2015.

In 2017, the piano rental business owner filed a lawsuit against TLC and the 90 Day Fiancé’s production company, Sharp Entertainment, claiming that he and Nikki were portrayed in a negative light on the show.

However, the case was thrown out by a judge in May 2017. According to ​the documents obtained by In Touch, the judge explained that the pair’s contract to appear on the reality show clearly stated that the network’s producers were free to edit the footage anyway they wanted to.

Reporting by Nate Grant