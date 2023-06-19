TMI! 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda hasn’t been shy when it comes to discussing her sex life and desires with her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo.

The couple met online in 2019, while Gino’s trip to meet Jasmine for the first time in her native country of Panama in December 2020 was documented during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Early on in their romance, Jasmine and Gino faced many obstacles. During their first trip together, Jasmine learned that Gino sent his ex nude photos of her.

Gino initially denied it, though ultimately confessed to sending the photos of Jasmine to his ex. “That was [me] rubbing it into her, yes,” he explained. “But that’s the only time I ever did it, I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is.’”

“I don’t care if it was only once! I trusted on [sic] you to send you those pictures, Gino,” Jasmine replied through tears. “I will never be able to trust on [sic] your ever.”

Gino later admitted he regretted sending the photos and said he wished he “could take it back” and had made a “huge mistake.”

They ultimately worked through the issue and became engaged at the end of season 5.

However, the nude photo scandal is not the only problem Gino and Jasmine have faced in their romance. While the season 6 trailer teased that Jasmine possibly cheated on the Michigan native, she has also opened up about being unsatisfied with their sex life.

During a June 2023 episode, Jasmine explained that “sex is super important” and she was “hoping that Gino will put more effort into having sex” during their vacation.

Gino told the cameras in his own confessional that “sex is important” to him, though was denying her advances at the time for a specific reason. “After seeing her spending habits and how she’s being a little pushy with me to get what she wants, it’s not making me feel good about our future together,” the TLC personality explained. “And that affects my sexual desire.”

After Gino went to sleep during the episode, Jasmine vented her frustrations. “My behavior is completely normal. Any other girl, fiancée will do after not seeing her man,” she said. “I’m not surprised, but I’m disappointed that he’s pushing me away. That’s not how you treat the person that you love.”

